(Video) Klopp leads epic YNWA after running off mid-interview

Jurgen Klopp was in brilliant, brilliant form post-match after his Liverpool side beat Chelsea 5-3 and then picked up the Premier League trophy at Anfield.

The boss was bouncing around with his enormous grin as he walked up to the podium, and was in deservedly celebratory mood from here on in!

Kelly Cates asked Klopp for a word, but decided he’d prefer to join in the YNWA with his team – and he duly obliged.

It’s a wonderful moment, that would have been one of the most beautiful things seen on a football pitch if fans were in the ground.

But what can you do?! It’s been incredible. And how lucky we are to have Klopp in charge of our football club.

Here’s to plenty more moments like this!