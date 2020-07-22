(Video) Look how much Firmino’s goal means to him as Bobby finally ends Anfield drought

Roberto Firmino scored his first Premier League goal at Anfield this entire season tonight!

After we went 3-0 up, we were desperate for the Brazilian to break his home duck, and despite the Blues scoring in-between, he went on to do exactly that.

Trent Alexander-Arnold put in a quite stunning cross and Firmino made no mistake with his head in front of an empty Kop – where Jordan Henderson will later collect the trophy.

And despite Firmino’s lack of Anfield goals – his contribution has been incredibly important – and nobody knows that more than manager Jurgen Klopp.

Look what it meant to Bobby in his celebration. Unreal.

