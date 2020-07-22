(Images) Mo Salah fuming at being subbed off without scoring v Chelsea

Mo Salah’s tenacity and his hunger to score while on the field has helped Liverpool win a Premier League title this season.

The Egyptian King is a phenomenon, but since it looked like he might be in with a shout of the Golden Boot – it just hasn’t run for him and despite his incredible work-rate – has failed to add to his tally.

Tonight, Salah toiled and in fact, should have had a penalty early on, but missed a good chance in the second-half and opted to shoot instead of pass to Roberto Firmino.

We want Salah to maintain his attitude and his desire for goals, so have no problem with this reaction whatsoever.

And we’re sure he’d have calmed down by the time he’s holding the Premier League trophy aloft!