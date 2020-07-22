(Video) Rhian Brewster has just scored a 30-yard Rocket for Swansea as incredible run continues

Rhian Brewster is certainly giving Jurgen Klopp plenty to think about before next season…

The 20-year-old forward has now hit double figures for Swansea since his January loan move – and tonight’s effort was easily his best…

Brewster picked up the ball miles outside of the area and then found the top corner with a quite literally stunning effort, which you can see below.

We might not have signed Timo Werner, but perhaps Brewster really is a potential option, given his form for Swansea?

Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott are definitely not the only exciting starlets with a chance of making it, anyway.