(Video) Rhian Brewster has just scored a 30-yard Rocket for Swansea as incredible run continues

Rhian Brewster is certainly giving Jurgen Klopp plenty to think about before next season…
The 20-year-old forward has now hit double figures for Swansea since his January loan move – and tonight’s effort was easily his best…
Brewster picked up the ball miles outside of the area and then found the top corner with a quite literally stunning effort, which you can see below.
We might not have signed Timo Werner, but perhaps Brewster really is a potential option, given his form for Swansea?
Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott are definitely not the only exciting starlets with a chance of making it, anyway.
Bloodyhell, Brewster. pic.twitter.com/ECuxv664u3
— David* (@chattingwham) July 22, 2020
