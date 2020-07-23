(Image) Trent goes full Xabi with his own ‘my hero, my mate’ tweet

Young Liverpool full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has now accomplished what many lads growing up supporting the Reds have dreamt of for years – he’s a Premier League champion.

After the game at Anfield – in which the Reds beat Chelsea 5-3 – the 21-year-old got a bit playful with the wording of one of his tweets.

He shared a picture of fellow full-back Andy Robertson and captioned it ‘My left back, my mate.’ which seems like a reference to Xabi Alonso to us!

The Spaniard famously tweeted “My hero, my mate.” when Steven Gerrard announced his retirement. What do you think?

Take a look: