(Photo) Keita goes full boss mode with unreal PL, CL, Super Cup & Club World Cup snap

Liverpool finally got their hands on the Premier League trophy at Anfield last night, ending the 30-year wait for a nineteenth English title.

Massive celebrations ensued – with players absolutely ecstatic bouncing around with their medals and the elusive piece of silverware.

After the dust had settled, the trophy was seemingly put on display with the Champions League, Super Cup and Club World Cup!

Naby Keita shared an amazing snap of himself with the four trophies – pure boss mode.

Take a look at the photo below: