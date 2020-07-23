(Video) “Because of you!” – Klopp dedicates English, European & World titles to LFC fans

Liverpool were finally given the Premier League trophy last night at Anfield, just over a year after being crowned Champions of Europe.

The Reds also picked up medals for the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup along the way!

Manager Jurgen Klopp – speaking after last night’s win over Chelsea – dedicated all honours to Liverpool supporters, and said the success is “because of” fans.

Take a watch of the video below (via LFC TV):