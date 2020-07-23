(Video) “Campione, campione, ole ole ole!” – LFC squad drop iconic chant in dressing room celebrations

The Liverpool squad were naturally in very high spirits after beating Chelsea 5-3 last night and picking up the Premier League trophy.

No comment on how some of the players may be feeling this morning though!

But there were some incredible scenes at Anfield last night, and some of them come from the privacy of the home dressing room.

This morning, LFC’s Twitter account shared a boss clip of the players singing “campione, campione, ole ole ole” together with the Premier League trophy.

Take a watch below (via LFC TV):