(Video) Henderson shows class by ensuring shy Minamino joins in with LFC celebrations

Liverpool were handed the Premier League trophy last night at Anfield, and the resulting scenes we all witnessed are some we’ll never forget.

One man who looked a little out of place though was Takumi Minamino – the Japan international stood on the sides of the celebrations as if he didn’t belong.

That’s when captain Jordan Henderson swooped in and took the forward from the sidelines and straight over to a group of players and the silverware.

This is honestly brilliant from the skipper – Taki may have only joined in January, but he’s a part of this incredible squad and should celebrate with us!

Take a watch of the video below: