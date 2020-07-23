(Video) Hilarious moment Milner laughs at raging Lampard from the Liverpool bench

Frank Lampard was not in a good mood as his Chelsea side lost 5-3 to Liverpool at Anfield yesterday.

As ever, there were some questionable decisions from the match officials on the night, and the former Manchester City and England man made his feelings known.

Lampard and Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp had a fiery back and forth, but it didn’t last too long – but just long enough for James Milner to find it funny and chuckle quietly to himself.

We honestly love this from the midfielder, who was clearly just on cloud nine as he was about the lift the Premier League trophy as a Liverpool player.

Take a watch of the video below: