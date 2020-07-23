(Video) Incredible dressing room scenes as Klopp leads epic post-match celebrations

Liverpool were handed the Premier League trophy last night, officially celebrating the new champions with an incredible ceremony at Anfield.

The players – as you’d have to expect – were in a fantastic mood after smashing Chelsea 5-3, but that’s the story of the season.

A video has emerged on social media of the Reds bouncing around in the home dressing room after the game, led by manager Jurgen Klopp.

It’s wonderful to see the lads celebrating together like this – they’ve more than earned it!

Take a watch of the video below (via LFC TV):