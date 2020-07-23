(Video) Klopp mobbed by coaching staff during interview and it’s beautiful

Jurgen Klopp was the star of the show during last night’s trophy presentation.

His team had offered us a throwback to what life was like when we couldn’t defend, which was quite good fun, during the 5-3 win over Chelsea – but it’s the scenes after the eight goal thriller that will live etched in our memory forever.

The boss was jubilant as he walked the podium and then gave tones of hilarious interviews, full of swearwords and rousing soundbites, as he ran around an empty stadium!

We also loved this moment below, in which he is mobbed by his coaching staff during an interview – so that they can sine Campione instead!

Here’s to plenty more of these emotional moments in the future.