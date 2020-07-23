(Video) LFC backroom staff led by Lijnders ambush Klopp interview with Premier League trophy

Jurgen Klopp was taken away from his post-match interview responsibilities by the celebrations last night – and even when he tried to chat to beIN Sports, the party followed him!

As the boss was talking to reporters, the Liverpool backroom staff led by Pep Lijnders ambushed the interview with the Premier League trophy.

The coaches then bounced around in celebration with the silverware – and the footage picked up was second to none!

Take a look at the video below (via beIN SPORTS):