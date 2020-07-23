(Video) Liverpool’s Premier League trophy lift is better with Peter Drury commentary

The Liverpool team finally got their hands on the Premier League trophy last night, after an entertaining 5-3 win over Chelsea at Anfield.

The Reds had confirmed the title weeks ago, but the presentation of the silverware was pushed back to our final home fixture.

Depending on how you watched the game, you may not have been able to listen to Peter Drury describing the unreal moment Jordan Henderson got his hands on the trophy – and that would have been a shame!

The commentator is perhaps the best in the business of what he does, and his latest effort for the Reds is nothing short of brilliant.

Take a watch/listen of the video below (via DAZN):