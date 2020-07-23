(Video) Milner aims explicit jibe at Man Utd just before lifting PL trophy in funny unseen clip

James Milner lifted the Premier League trophy with his second club last night at Anfield, after previously winning it with Manchester City.

The Leeds native can be heard making a joke to this end in a clip which the midfielder definitely didn’t expect it to be picked up on.

The footage seems to come from one of the player’s phones – likely an Instagram live – and has been shared about on social media.

In the video, Milner can be heard saying it’s the first time he’s happy to see red ribbons on the trophy – because it’s always been Man United before!

Take a watch of the video below: