(Video) Wholesome Mane makes sure Minamino takes part in celebrations

Liverpool finally got their hands on the Premier League trophy last night, and the players were absolutely buzzing throughout the ceremony.

New signing Takumi Minamino did paint an awkward picture at times though, but star man Sadio Made made sure his team-mate celebrated.

The Senegalese international sought out Taki in the tunnel at Anfield and placed him centre-stage on his Instagram live story.

Take a watch of the video below (via IG/Mane):