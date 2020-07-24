Jurgen Klopp schools Frank Lampard and tells him what he “has to learn”

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has spoken out after a little spat with Frank Lampard at Anfield earlier this week.

Speaking ahead of the Reds’ final Premier League game of the season against Newcastle, the German indirectly told the Chelsea boss what he “has to learn”.

The duo clashed on the sidelines as Liverpool played host to Londoners, but Lampard still had something to say in his post-match interview.

He labelled Klopp and co. “arrogant” as he went off on an ironic rant about a lack of respect, just prior to the Reds lifting the Premier League trophy.

And now the Liverpool manager has offered Lampard some words of advice. “We are not arrogant. Frank was in a really competitive mood, I respect that a lot,” he’s quoted as saying by David Lynch.

“For me, after the game, it’s completely over. What he has to learn is to finish it with the last whistle and he didn’t do that. Speaking after the whistle is not okay.”

The Chelsea boss is relatively new to this game and lacks experience – he’s only been a manager for two years – so he should listen to Klopp.

The Blues put in a decent performance against the rampant Reds at Anfield, but nobody was going to take the shine off our players’ night.

There are positives Lampard could take from the game – Christian Pulisic’s cameo, for example – instead of focusing on the negatives after the full-time whistle.