Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson named Footballer of the Year by the FWA

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has been named as the FWA Footballer of the Year, just days after lifting the Premier League trophy.

The midfielder has beaten players like Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne and his own team-mate Sadio Mane to the award.

Over the last 13 months, the skipper has picked up medals for the Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, FIFA Club World Cup and Premier League.

Topping it off with one of the highest individual honours you can get in England isn’t a bad way to finish this season.

As a reminder, the FWA – or the Football Writers’ Association – picks their player of the year based on votes taken from people working in the media.

Henderson has now become the fourteenth Liverpool player to have been given the award, after recent winners Mohamed Salah, Luis Suarez and Steven Gerrard.

The skipper will go down in history as one of the great Liverpool captains, and his contributions on and off the field has seen him celebrated this year.

Supporters will now have to wait to see if Henderson can do the double and swoop the PFA Player of the Year award!