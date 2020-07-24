(Photo) Small detail noticed by reporter shows why Liverpool are different class

Football reporter Matt Critchley shared a photo shortly after Liverpool’s Premier League trophy lift which really caught our eye.

The broadcaster noticed the pieces of confetti that were thrown all over the players and staff also had wording on them, and took a quick snap of a few laying on the turf.

Critchley claims these little bits of paper had messages put on them by Liverpool fans from all over the world, with the hashtags it’s safe to assume these were collected via social media.

And with #StandRed being on all of them, it’s also fair to assume that this was the doing of main club sponsor Standard Chartered.

Take a look at the photo below: