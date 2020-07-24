(Photo) Teary-eyed Lallana during his final YNWA at Anfield will break LFC fans’ hearts

Adam Lallana has perhaps sang along to You’ll Never Walk Alone as a Liverpool player for the last time.

Following the Premier League trophy presentation at Anfield on Wednesday night, the speakers at blared out the iconic anthem.

Lallana – along with the rest of the squad – sang along with the lyrics, but the midfielder was clearly emotional.

The 32-year-old has been a fantastic servant for the club, with a career at Anfield spanning six years – hopefully he can get some minutes against Newcastle!

Have a look at the photo below: