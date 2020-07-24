(Photos) van Dijk wears all four medals while posing with PL, UCL, Super Cup & CWC trophies

You’ve got to admire Virgil van Dijk for taking his medals from the Champions League, Super Cup and Club World Cup to Anfield this week – simply so he could take some boss photos.

The centre-half whipped out the other three medals after picking up his Premier League one and posed with all four trophies at the stadium.

Honestly, he’s shared a couple of iconic photographs on his social media – how many players can say they’re the holders of all four at the same time?!

Take a look at the photos below: