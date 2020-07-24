The Champions Wall has been updated – but we think LFC have made one small error

The Champions Wall at Liverpool’s training ground has now been updated to show the nineteenth top-flight English title lifted by the Reds.

It looks glorious as it displays the 48 major honours won by the club throughout history, but we think they may have made one small error.

The wall at Melwood states that we’ve won six European Cups/Champions Leagues titles – and uses the outline of the trophy to indicate this.

But above ‘League Titles’ there is now an outline of both the Premier League and old Division One trophies – suggesting a significant difference between the two.

Take a look at the image below:

Liverpool Football Club. 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/6ivOkQ9sd5 — Liverpool FC (Premier League Champions 🏆) (@LFC) July 23, 2020

It does look good – and we recognise a complete change of a trophy’s design is the main issue here – but it gives rival fans ammunition.

A top-flight English title is a top-flight English title and a name change doesn’t impact that, but to be fair the club is likely wanting to show respect to the other 18 titles.

If we removed the silhouette of the old trophy, perhaps we’d be tarnishing the history of the old Division One trophy ever so slightly.

That being said, at least the club didn’t add an extra column just for the Premier League and put a ‘1’ underneath!