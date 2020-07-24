(Video) Both Champions walls at LFC have been updated after Premier League trophy lift

Liverpool have wasted no time in getting The Champions Wall at Melwood and the Walk of Champions counterpart at Anfield amended.

The Premier League had barely cooled down after being lifted all over the stadium before the club put out a video sharing the update.

MORE: The Champions Wall has been updated – but we think LFC have made one small error

The Reds now proudly display 19 League Titles as part of their 48 major honours on both walls, to remind everyone of their calibre.

Take a watch of the video below (via LFC TV):