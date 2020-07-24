(Video) Liverpool fans take to the streets to do their own Premier League victory parade

Some Liverpool supporters have taken to the streets to celebrate the Reds’ nineteenth top-flight English title.

The Reds are unable to host their own official open-top bus parade just yet – due to coronavirus fears – and so some fans have seen an opportunity.

In a video shared on Twitter, a large red bus makes its way down a road as those atop set off red smoke bombs and show off a replica of the Premier League trophy.

It’s hard to pinpoint exactly where the clip was taken, but a lot of people in the replies are saying it’s Oldham (I thought it was Wavertree at first!).

Take a look at the video below: