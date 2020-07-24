(Video) Lampard drops attitude with LFC bench after Trent’s free-kick; Lijnders gets last laugh

Frank Lampard was not in a good mood at Anfield on Wednesday night as Chelsea were dispatched 5-3 by the Premier League champions.

The former midfielder took issue with the home bench during the game, citing “arrogance” in his post-match comments.

The Chelsea boss didn’t agree with a foul decision by the referee and moaned about the reaction from Pep Lijnders and Jurgen Klopp.

The resultant free-kick was lashed into the back of the net by Trent Alexander-Arnold and Liverpool’s assistant boss went wild for it.

Klopp told Pep to calm down, but Lampard made his way toward the Liverpool bench and made a gesture that seemed to say “fair enough”.

It was all a bit weird, to be honest!

Take a watch of the video below (via Sky Sports):