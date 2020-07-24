(Video) Liverpool fans need to watch this Brewster x Swansea compilation

Rhian Brewster has been on fire for Swansea since joining the Championship outfit on a short-term loan from Liverpool earlier this season.

The young striker has managed to score ten goals in 20 appearances for the Welsh outfit – a figure that’ll certainly turn heads at Anfield.

With the Reds seemingly unwilling or unable to spend in a big way this summer, a breakthrough by Brewster is more than welcome.

Twitter user @VhiqoVisuals has created a comic book style compilation of Brewster’s best bits from his time at Swansea, and it’s a must-watch for Liverpool fans.

Take a look: