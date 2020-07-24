(Video) Sensational Anfield fireworks paint the Liverpool night sky red, as seen from Stanley Park

Anfield let off loads of fireworks when Jordan Henderson lifted the Premier League title on the Kop, so much so the sky over Liverpool was turned red.
As seen in a video taken from Stanley Park – equidistant to the home of the Reds and Goodison Park – the pyrotechnics lit up the night.
The sky – if you like – serves as an excellent metaphor for England, Europe and the world – as the Reds are currently the reigning champions of the lot.
Take a watch of the video below (via LFC TV):
Unforgettable ❤️️ pic.twitter.com/TlnqjR6H08
— Liverpool FC (Premier League Champions 🏆) (@LFC) July 23, 2020
