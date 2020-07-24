(Video) Trent’s best bits from Chelsea showcases full-back’s best performance since Leicester

Trent Alexander-Arnold put in an inspired performance against Chelsea at Anfield earlier this week.

It may have had something to do with the Premier League winners’ medal waiting for him after the full-time whistle!

But the full-back really made his mark on the memorable fixture, by bagging from a clean free-kick in Liverpool’s 5-3 win.

It wasn’t just the goal that set Trent apart on the night though, his overall performance up and down the right flank was sublime.

