(Videos) Hypocritical Lampard moans about lack of respect after sowing zero to Klopp & LFC staff

Frank Lampard showed an entitled side in a post-match interview following Chelsea’s 5-3 loss at Anfield.

The former Manchester City man had the audacity to complain about a lack of respect, despite telling Jurgen Klopp to “f*ck off” during the game.

Lampard was seemingly upset by the home bench’s overzealous celebrations, and was ticked off by a decision to award Liverpool a free-kick.

You can’t have it two ways, Frank – you can’t moan about the way our staff act when you’re mouthing off to your opposite number.

Take a watch of the videos below (via Sky Sports):

