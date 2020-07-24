(Videos) Hypocritical Lampard moans about lack of respect after sowing zero to Klopp & LFC staff

Frank Lampard showed an entitled side in a post-match interview following Chelsea’s 5-3 loss at Anfield.
The former Manchester City man had the audacity to complain about a lack of respect, despite telling Jurgen Klopp to “f*ck off” during the game.
Lampard was seemingly upset by the home bench’s overzealous celebrations, and was ticked off by a decision to award Liverpool a free-kick.
You can’t have it two ways, Frank – you can’t moan about the way our staff act when you’re mouthing off to your opposite number.
Take a watch of the videos below (via Sky Sports):
“That’s not a f*cking foul!”
“I’m not asking you!”
“Shut up. F*ck off you as well!”
The moment Frank Lampard lost his temper with Jurgen Klopp and his Liverpool staff 😡pic.twitter.com/bBvOPcQ9yO
— Goal (@goal) July 23, 2020
🗣 "There's a fine line between winning & when you've won the league. Don't get too arrogant with it"
Frank Lampard wasn't impressed with the behaviour of the Liverpool bench last night pic.twitter.com/i9ZDIPjQak
— Football Daily (@footballdaily) July 23, 2020
