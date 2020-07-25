Munich-based source provides massive update on Thiago to Liverpool ‘agreement’

Thiago Alcantara to Liverpool is a transfer rumour that simply does not want to go away, and a new report by Munich-based outlet Abendzeitung will certainly stoke the flames.

The Bayern Munich star has been relentlessly linked with a move to Anfield this summer, with sources in Spain, Italy and Argentina all reporting on it.

But now Abendzeitung has made the bold claim that an ‘agreement’ between the two clubs is likely, with less than £10million separating the German and English champions.

In a report on their website (via Sport Witness), they also claim that the mercurial midfielder ‘sees his future’ at Liverpool and has spent an evening with some of his close team-mates.

Bayern are said to be after £36million, but Liverpool had reportedly opened negotiations at a cheekily low £23million and now the difference is in single digits.

The reliability of Abendzeitung is questionable, but being a Munich-based outlet suggests they could have close links with the Bavarians.

We at EOTK are refusing to get too excited by this rumour just yet! If someone like James Pearce or Melissa Reddy drops some info though, that may change.