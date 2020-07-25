(Photo) New Henderson mural pops up in Liverpool after Premier League title triumph

A new mural for Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has popped up in the city, courtesy of our friends over at the Redmen TV.

As a way to mark ten years since starting up and the Reds’ Premier League title triumph, the popular website arranged for the artwork to be put up.

MORE: (Video) Overwhelmed Trent during YNWA after trophy lift is every Liverpool fan after 30 years of hurt

The mural is facing the known Trent Alexander-Arnold street art – put there by The Anfield Wrap – a few streets away from the stadium.

We think this is brilliant and are appreciative of the effort made by others to celebrate the Reds in the city, and love the ‘for Alder Hey’ touch.

Take a look at the photo below: