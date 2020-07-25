(Video) Coach outpacing Robbo – who was chasing him with a champagne bottle – is great content

A video of Andy Robertson chasing Liverpool fitness coach Andreas Kornmayer around Anfield after lifting the Premier League trophy has emerged online.

The full-back – who was brandishing an open bottle of champagne – struggled to catch up to the German in the funny video.

The short clip is just another example of how well Jurgen Klopp’s team gets on – even the coaches get involved with the fun!

Take a watch of the video below (via LFC TV):