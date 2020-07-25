(Video) Fully-clothed LFC coaches dive in Minamino’s bath to celebrate with him in hilarious unseen footage

Takumi Minamino took some time for himself after Liverpool lifted the Premier League trophy at Anfield earlier this week.

The Japan international was relaxing in a bath before being bombarded by some of the club’s coaches, who were singing songs and dancing.

MORE: (Video) Henderson shows class by ensuring shy Minamino joins in with LFC celebrations

It was all in good fun – and very funny as the full-clothed coaches dived into the water and started splashing around, with Taki joining in.

Take a watch of the video below (via LFC TV):