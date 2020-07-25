(Video) Hendo brought to tears by Klopp’s tribute to “best player of the Premier League” after FWA award win

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson was brought to tears as he listened to Jurgen Klopp’s tribute to him, after being named FWA Footballer of the Year.

The boss recorded a message to be played to the midfielder on camera – and although resistant, the skipper went along with it.

The boss describes Henderson as the “best player in the Premier League” after the award win, and says that who’d have thought a young lad from Sunderland would achieve what he has at Liverpool.

It’s an unreal watch. Take a look (via beIN Sports):