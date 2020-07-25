(Video) Lallana given emotional send-off at Melwood and is presented with parting gift

Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana is set to depart the club at the the end of the month when his contract ends.

He’s been with the club for six years – and even though his role has decreased over time, he finishes his Anfield career as an English, European and World champion.

MORE: (Photo) Teary-eyed Lallana during his final YNWA at Anfield will break LFC fans’ hearts

Lallana is a symbol of how far the club has come under Jurgen Klopp, he’s been here through it all and was one of the catalysts at the very beginning.

The midfielder has been given a classy send-off by players and staff at Melwood, as it appears he’s made his last contribution to the team.

Take a watch of the video below (via LFC TV):