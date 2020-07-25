(Video) Matip continually slaps Fabinho’s bald head during title celebrations and it’s brilliant

Joel Matip is a quirky individual – so much so a ‘no context’ account was created for him by a fan on Twitter.

Whoever runs it wasted no time in finding the best video content of the big centre-half from the Chelsea game, as they’ve spotted something easy to miss from the dressing room.

As the squad posed for photographs with the Premier League trophy, Matip decided to continually slap Fabinho square on his bald head.

The midfielder looks fairly confused as to what is happened, but he’ll surely laugh when looking back at the footage of his team-mate!

Take a watch of the video below (via LFC TV):