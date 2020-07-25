(Video) “Nabyyy!” – Salah surprises unsuspecting midfielder lost in his phone in funny unseen clip

Mohamed Salah was in a playful mood after lifting the Premier League trophy at Anfield, and gave unsuspecting Naby Keita a little surprise.

The midfielder was minding his own business, as the Egyptian, Virgil van Dijk and co. posed for a photograph with the silverware.

MORE: (Video) Salah teased by van Dijk in dressing room because he “didn’t want to score” against Chelsea

That was until Salah shouted “Nabyyy!” right at him while he was on his phone – they all shared a laugh, everyone loves Keita.

Take a watch of the video below (via LFC TV):