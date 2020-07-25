(Video) Overwhelmed Trent during YNWA after trophy lift is every Liverpool fan after 30 years of hurt

Trent Alexander-Arnold is Liverpool through and through – the lad grew up in West Derby, a short distance from Melwood, and is now a living legend of the club.

Still just 21-years-old, the full-back is already inspiring the next generation of stars in the city – and it all got a bit much after the Premier League trophy lift.

The squad sang along to You’ll Never Walk Alone after the ceremony, but Trent couldn’t lift his head as the camera panned across the players.

The Scouser was likely doing his best to contain his emotions – something a lot of us struggled with on the night – it was overwhelming!

Take a watch of the video below (and skip to 10:30 (via LFC TV)):