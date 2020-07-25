(Video) Teary-eyed Lallana says nothing makes him happier than Hendo’s success

Liverpool star Adam Lallana is set to depart the club in under a week and has already begun to say his goodbyes.
The midfielder seemingly took part in his final game for the Reds as a unused sub against Chelsea, before lifting the Premier League trophy on the Kop.
LFC TV have grabbed an interview with Lallana, in which he was asked a lot of questions about his best mate — Jordan Henderson.
Through teary eyes, the No.20 explained that the captain is deserving of everything he’s achieved.
Take a watch of the video below (via LFC TV):
Best friends, teammates and now Premier League champions.
Adam Lallana pays an emotional tribute to his captain, @JHenderson ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ocRq5jH6C9
— Liverpool FC (Premier League Champions 🏆) (@LFC) July 24, 2020
