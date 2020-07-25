(Video) “Yes lad!” – Naby is buzzing as he poses with Premier League trophy in unseen clip

Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita was positively buzzing after lifting the Premier League trophy earlier this week.

The Guinean star posed with the silverware after the Chelsea game, until someone off-camera shouted “Naby lad!” – which is clearly an inside joke with the squad now.

MORE: (Video) Overwhelmed Trent during YNWA after trophy lift is every Liverpool fan after 30 years of hurt

Keita then seemingly put on a Scouse accent of sorts and shouted “yes lad!” in response. Great content, you love to see it.

Take a watch of the video below (and skip to 14:43 (via LFC TV)):