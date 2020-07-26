About those Salah ‘refusing to commit his future to Liverpool’ quotes – and why you should probably ignore them

There are some quotes doing the rounds on social media from Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah, suggesting he could be eyeing up the exit door at Anfield.

To cut a long story short, almost immediately after lifting the Premier League trophy the Egyptian superstar told reporters that his future is uncertain.

Via LA FM Colombia, the full quote is: “I just want to enjoy today and enjoy the moment. No-one knows the future and what will happen. Let’s see what will happen.”

This is being shared around on social media as Salah pretty much declaring his impending exit, but that seriously isn’t the case here.

A prime example of what we’re talking about is this tweet by GOAL:

Mohamed Salah has refused to commit his future to Liverpool… Time for a new challenge? 👀 pic.twitter.com/vKhZ1XqSpl — Goal (@goal) July 25, 2020

This is a little misleading. For one – he also said “I’m happy. Let’s see what will happen in the future, but I’m very happy,” and explained how he’s looking forward to next season with Liverpool.

Again, the full interview can be watched here.

We at EOTK can’t promise Salah won’t leave the club in the future, but the quotes doing the rounds right now aren’t anything to be too worried about.

The forward is hardly going to come out and say ‘I want to retire at Liverpool’ or ‘I want to sign for Real Madrid before I turn 30’, is he?