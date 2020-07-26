Liverpool eyeing up move for 22-year-old Leicester star Harvey Barnes – report

Liverpool are reportedly interested in young Leicester City star Harvey Barnes, with manager Jurgen Klopp said to be impressed by the winger.

The 22-year-old is arguably one of the most promising talents in the country right now, and has earned himself a regular role in Brendan Rodgers’ side.

This transfer rumour comes from the Daily Mirror, with the outlet citing Barnes’ playing style and tireless energy as central to Klopp’s interest.

The article is written by John Richardson – and not the reliable Dave Maddock – so it’s hard for us to believe the report with confidence.

With Adam Lallana leaving for Brighton and Xherdan Shaqiri reportedly eyeing up the exit door at Anfield however, there could be something to this.

As cited in the Mirror article, Barnes works tirelessly for his team-mates and has played a big role in Jamie Vardy’s hunt for the Golden Boot this season.

At just 22-years-old, the winger – who can also play in midfield and across the front three – already ticks a few boxes for Klopp.

Liverpool are said to be short on funds for this summer, so we may have to wait for some outgoings before we hear anything solid on potential incomings.