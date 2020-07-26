Liverpool set to lose out on millions as Premier League prize money is reduced – report

Liverpool are in line to receive only £54million of the Premier League prize fund money, which would usually be £63million.

Obvious, more serious issues aside – the coronavirus pandemic has been a nightmare for professional football, and it seems the champions will pay a price.

As reported by The Times, the £9million reduction is being taken from the performance-dependant part of the prize fund.

Liverpool will still receive a grand total of around £175million for winning the Premier League title this season, so the Reds aren’t exactly hard done by.

MORE: About those Salah ‘refusing to commit his future to Liverpool’ quotes – and why you should probably ignore them

Relatively speaking, it’s somewhat miraculous English football was deemed safe to continue.

Had the Premier League season been cancelled, like many divisions below the top-flight and around Europe, there would likely have been further deductions.

Football was postponed when Liverpool were just two victories away from glory, and the Reds achieved immortality when Manchester City were defeated by Chelsea in June.

The Londoners would go on to play another part in our title win too, with Frank Lampard suffering a 5-3 loss at Anfield the day we were presented with the trophy.