Man Utd midfielder calls van Dijk arrogant and says he doesn’t like Milner either

Manchester United midfielder Andreas Pereira has bizarrely spoken out of his dislike for Liverpool duo Virgil van Dijk and James Milner.

The Reds got their hands on the Premier League trophy last week, and have been the talk of the town since – not a big change from the norm.

Speaking to Desimpedidos in a recording sharing on YouTube, the bitter-faced Pereira said: “I don’t really like that guy … [James] Milner.

“And to tell you the truth, I don’t like that guy, the defender, [Virgil] van Dijk. [He is] Marrento*, man. Even the way he plays is kind of arrogant.”

*’Marrento’ roughly translates to ‘arrogant’ or ‘cocky’ in Pereira’s native language of Portuguese.

The United midfielder then started to talk about players he actually does like, including Arsenal and Chelsea’s David Luiz and Willian – two fellow Brazilians.

Honestly, it’s a little weird Pereira listed players he likes and doesn’t. We can appreciate he’s just answering a question, but surely – as a professional – you’d try to change the topic.

Either way, we’re sure Premier League champions Milner and van Dijk will be devastated by the revelation a second-rate United player isn’t too keen on them.