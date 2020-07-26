Patient Klopp tips ‘ambitious’ Minamino for future Liverpool success

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has tipped Japan star Takumi Minamino to succeed at Anfield, as the 2019/20 Premier League season comes to an end.

The Reds finish the campaign as the Champions of England, with a new club record of 99 points and another trophy to go with the Super Cup and Club World Cup.

Minamino signed for Liverpool in January – and has made 14 appearances in all competitions since, but is yet to register his first goal for the club.

This doesn’t bother the boss, who recognises Taki may need more time to settle. “[Minamino] has the perfect mindset for us,” Klopp is quoted as saying by Paul Gorst.

“He has big ambitions and wants to play more often. Everyone needs time. All the [signings] needed time, except for maybe Virgil [van Dijk]! All good with him.”

The boss is spot on – both Fabinho and Naby Keita didn’t hit the ground running at Anfield, but are now key members of the squad.

Minamino is 25-years-old and was absolutely dynamite for four-and-a-half seasons at Red Bull Salzburg, even teaching us a lesson in the Champions League!

If the Japan star is able to string together a few solid performances next season, we have no doubt he’ll be contributing with goals in a big way soon.