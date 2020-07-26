(Photo): Minamino celebrates with van Dijk after superb finish

Virgil van Dijk levelled the score for Liverpool just before half-time at St James’ Park, after Newcastle took a very early lead.
The flying Dutchman met an excellent cross by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and looped the ball over Martin Dubravaka with a tidy finish.
You can watch a video of the goal here.
Sunday’s visit to the east coast provided forward Takumi Minamino with a rare start, making his 14th appearance since signing for Liverpool in January.
The Japan international was one of the first players over to van Dijk to celebrate.
Take a look at the photo below:
Virgil and Minamino after the goal 🙌 pic.twitter.com/Ok67AagIpV
— Liverpool FC News (@LivEchoLFC) July 26, 2020
