(Photo): Minamino celebrates with van Dijk after superb finish

Virgil van Dijk levelled the score for Liverpool just before half-time at St James’ Park, after Newcastle took a very early lead.

The flying Dutchman met an excellent cross by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and looped the ball over Martin Dubravaka with a tidy finish.

You can watch a video of the goal here.

Sunday’s visit to the east coast provided forward Takumi Minamino with a rare start, making his 14th appearance since signing for Liverpool in January.

The Japan international was one of the first players over to van Dijk to celebrate.

Take a look at the photo below: