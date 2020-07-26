“Thiago is a great player” – Klopp speaks out amid Liverpool rumours

Bayern Munich star Thiago Alcantara is still being relentlessly linked with a move to Anfield this summer.

One of the more recent claims include BILD stating Jurgen Klopp has ‘given the green light’ for the transfer. It all remains unclear, but the Liverpool manager has now spoken out on the rumours.

Speaking to Sky Germany, the boss had only praise for Thiago. “I have no idea who will play for me next year, there is nothing to say at the moment,” he said.

“Thiago Alcantara is a great player, but also a Bayern Munich player. That’s actually all there is to say. There’s nothing to say!”

It’s obviously interesting when the manager speaks about rumoured transfer targets, but there’s likely very little to read into here.

Think about it – Klopp is asked about Thiago, he can either ignore the question – which would make things worse – or just say ‘yeah, he’s great, not sure why there are rumours though’.

We at EOTK are still sceptical over the links. The Bayern midfielder just doesn’t sound like an FSG signing, does he?

He’ll turn 30 next season, will command hefty wages and doesn’t have a great injury record. Surely getting a new contract for Gini Wijnaldum should be the priority?