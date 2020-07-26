(Video) Jordan Henderson pays emotional tribute to best mate Adam Lallana

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has wished Adam Lallana all the best, as the outgoing midfielder is reportedly close to signing for Brighton.

The duo have played together for six years at Anfield, and have experienced both the highs and lows of playing for the Reds in recent times.

Lallana departs Liverpool as an English, European and World champion – the highest of highs – and Henderson has wished him well.

In an emotional tribute, the captain explained how they’ve been “fortunate enough” to have their time together at Liverpool.

Take a watch of the video below (via LFC TV):