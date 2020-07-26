(Video) Liverpool given seventh guard of honour – the most any team has had in one season

Liverpool were given an incredible seventh guard of honour this season when they stepped out on the turf at St James’ Park.

The Reds broke the record for winning the Premier League title with games to spare, having secured the silverware with seven games to spare.

The previous record was held shared by Manchester United, City and Everton, who all wrapped up their respective titles with five games left.

As was the case with every team after our visit to the Etihad, it was a classy gesture by Newcastle.

