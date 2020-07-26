(Video) Mane puts Liverpool 3-1 up with stunning solo goal to cap off an unforgettable season

Get in! Sadio Mane scored an absolute belter to put Liverpool 3-1 up against Newcastle United at St James’ Park to cap off a glorious season.

The Magpies took the lead early on in the first half, but goals by Virgil van Dijk, Divock Origi and the Senegal star ensures three more points for the Reds – a total of 99 now.

The forward picked up the ball in a similar position where his Belgian team-mate scored from, and shifted to his right to set himself up for a rocketed effort on goal.

It was too far for Martin Dubravka and it put Liverpool 3-1 with just minutes left on the clock.

Take a watch of the video below (via BT Sport):

Sadio Mané caps a brilliant season with a brilliant goal on the final day 🔥 18 league goals for him in the campaign 👏 pic.twitter.com/mRXLr0niKU — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) July 26, 2020